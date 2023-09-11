Rahul Equals Kohli Record

IMAGE: K L Rahul went past the 2,000 runs mark in ODI cricket in the Idia-Pakistan game, September 10, 2023. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Making his long awaited comeback from injury, K L Rahul made his way into an elite list during India's Super 4 match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023.

Rahul, who was playing his first game of competitive cricket after a four month hiatus due to injury, came in to bat at No. 4.

Batting alongside Virat Kohli, Rahul equalled Kohli's record for 2,000 runs in ODI cricket.

Like Kohli did, Rahul took 53 innings to cross the 2,000 run mark.

Three other Indians have scored 2,000 runs in One Day Internationals in fewer innings than Kohli and Rahul.

Shikhar Dhawan took 48 innings to make 2,000 runs. Sourav Ganguly and Navjot Singh Sidhu got to that mark in 52 innings, one less than Kohli and Rahul.