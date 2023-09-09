News
Check Out Yashasvi Jaiswal's New Home

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 09, 2023 14:44 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram
 

Yashasvi Jaiswal has realised a long-cherished dream as he and his family moved into their new home in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in the young cricketer's life.

The 21 year old shared a heartwarming picture on his Instagram account, capturing a moment in the cozy living room of their new house, with his father, mother, brother and sister by his side.

This transition holds special significance for Yashasvi, who hails from humble beginnings. He took a moment to express his gratitude to the talented architect, Minal Vichare from Mcasa Studio, who designed his home, which reportedly has five bedrooms.

IMAGE: Yashasvi set these records during his debut Test innings.

Yashasvi scored 171 runs on his Test debut against the West Indies and emerged as the highest scorer in the two Test series, accumulating 266 runs at a remarkable average of 88.66.

He will soon be on his way to China as part of the Indian men's cricket team in the Asian Games 2023.

REDIFF CRICKET
