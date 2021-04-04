Australia women surpass men's team's ODI world record

April 04, 2021 13:04 IST

IMAGE: The Australian team beat New Zealand by six wickets in the first ODI to set a new world record for the most consecutive wins and eclipse the mark set by Ricky Ponting's side in 2003. Photograph: Dave Rowland/Getty Images

Australia's women cricketers surpassed their male counterparts on Sunday to set a new world record for the most consecutive wins in One-Day Internationals with a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

The win, Australia's 21st in a row, means Meg Lanning's team eclipsed the mark set by Ricky Ponting's side in 2003, having equalled the long-standing record back in October.



Set a target of 213 to win, the Australians rattled off the required total in just under 39 overs to secure a comfortable victory.



Ashleigh Gardner brought up the winning runs when she smashed a six off Amelia Kerr on her way to a personal tally of 53 not out, as her team set the new global benchmark.

IMAGE: Ashleigh Gardner smashed a six off Amelia Kerr on her way to a personal tally of 53 not out to lift Australia to victory. Photograph: Dave Rowland/Getty Images

Opener Alyssa Healy top scored for Australia with 65 runs from 68 balls before she was caught and bowled by Kerr, while Ellyse Perry also finished unbeaten on 56 runs.



Megan Schutt was the pick of Australia's bowlers as she claimed 4 for 32 in nine overs while Nicola Carey backed her up, taking three wickets for 34 runs.



The New Zealanders opened the batting but made a slow start, with Hayley Jensen falling before the home side managed to score any runs.



With Lauren Down anchoring, they steadied themselves and, after a 90-run partnership for the third wicket with Kerr, the opener eventually fell for 90 with New Zealand on 168 for 5.



New Zealand were all bowled out for 212 when Rosemary Mair was dismissed with seven balls remaining, leaving the Australians with a target they surpassed with relative ease.