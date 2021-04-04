News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia women surpass men's team's ODI world record

Australia women surpass men's team's ODI world record

April 04, 2021 13:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The Australian team beat New Zealand by six wickets in the first ODI to set a new world record for the most consecutive wins and eclipse the mark set by Ricky Ponting's side in 2003. Photograph: Dave Rowland/Getty Images

Australia's women cricketers surpassed their male counterparts on Sunday to set a new world record for the most consecutive wins in One-Day Internationals with a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

 

The win, Australia's 21st in a row, means Meg Lanning's team eclipsed the mark set by Ricky Ponting's side in 2003, having equalled the long-standing record back in October.

Set a target of 213 to win, the Australians rattled off the required total in just under 39 overs to secure a comfortable victory.

Ashleigh Gardner brought up the winning runs when she smashed a six off Amelia Kerr on her way to a personal tally of 53 not out, as her team set the new global benchmark.

IMAGE: Ashleigh Gardner smashed a six off Amelia Kerr on her way to a personal tally of 53 not out to lift Australia to victory. Photograph: Dave Rowland/Getty Images

Opener Alyssa Healy top scored for Australia with 65 runs from 68 balls before she was caught and bowled by Kerr, while Ellyse Perry also finished unbeaten on 56 runs.

Megan Schutt was the pick of Australia's bowlers as she claimed 4 for 32 in nine overs while Nicola Carey backed her up, taking three wickets for 34 runs.

The New Zealanders opened the batting but made a slow start, with Hayley Jensen falling before the home side managed to score any runs.

With Lauren Down anchoring, they steadied themselves and, after a 90-run partnership for the third wicket with Kerr, the opener eventually fell for 90 with New Zealand on 168 for 5.

New Zealand were all bowled out for 212 when Rosemary Mair was dismissed with seven balls remaining, leaving the Australians with a target they surpassed with relative ease.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
RCB's Padikkal tests positive for COVID-19
RCB's Padikkal tests positive for COVID-19
BCCI keen on IPL games in Mumbai despite COVID surge
BCCI keen on IPL games in Mumbai despite COVID surge
Sanjana Ganesan shares honeymoon pic
Sanjana Ganesan shares honeymoon pic
Delhi Capitals have the players to win IPL title: Kaif
Delhi Capitals have the players to win IPL title: Kaif
PM chairs high-level meet amid surge in Covid cases
PM chairs high-level meet amid surge in Covid cases
I'm not a power-hitter but I learn from Rohit: Pujara
I'm not a power-hitter but I learn from Rohit: Pujara
Interest waiver: PSBs may have to take Rs 2K cr hit
Interest waiver: PSBs may have to take Rs 2K cr hit

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

April 4, 2013: When IPL first witnessed Boom Boom

April 4, 2013: When IPL first witnessed Boom Boom

I'm not a power-hitter but I learn from Rohit: Pujara

I'm not a power-hitter but I learn from Rohit: Pujara

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use