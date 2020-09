September 25, 2020 10:31 IST

IMAGE: Australia's head coach Justin Langer chats with Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon and former Australia captain Steve Waugh. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Australia's one-off Test against Afghanistan and one-day series against New Zealand have been postponed to the 2021-22 season, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Friday.

"The complexity of scheduling international matches during the global coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the three boards agreeing the need to postpone the matches," CA said in a statement.