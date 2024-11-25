Australia media fumes over 'Perth-etic Humiliation'

IMAGE: Australia's Josh Hazlewood congratulates India's captain Jasprit Bumrah on the resounding victory in the first Test in Perth on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/X

The Australian media summed up their team's 295-run hammering by India in the opening Test with strong headlines such as 'Perth-etic Humiliation' and 'Monster Loss', former players called for some tough decisions, including sacking Marnus Labuschagne.

The one-sided match has left the cricketing fraternity in Australia reeling.

The Sydney Morning Herald described the debacle as "a sight of one-way traffic," raising questions about the team's mindset and preparation.

"Australia, a team that prided itself on composure and clear thinking, has looked lost throughout, essentially from the moment Jasprit Bumrah destroyed their top order on the first evening of the game," the report read.

"It was hard to discern whether Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja, to name the three senior batters, were undercooked, overcooked or both," it added.

Herlad Sun summed up the hammering with a headline 'Perth-etic Humiliation', while nine.com.au wrote, "Aussies dealt reality check in monster loss'.

Rating the players, the SMH gave India's standout performer Jasprit Bumrah and young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal a perfect 10.

"Gave nightmares to Australia's batters with his awkward bowling action and brilliant control of the seam to move the ball both ways. Grew visibly with the responsibility of captaincy," it wrote.

On Yashasvi, the report said: "Looked a class above anything the Australian bowlers could serve up."

It also mentioned that Mohammed Siraj "regained the hostile edge", while Virat Kohli by ending his century drought have now got the "platform for a big series".

"They had awoken Kohli from his batting slumber, an ominous sign of things to come," wrote foxsports.com.au.

Giving Labuschange a rating of 1/10, SMH wrote "Bumrah is living inside Labuschagne's head right now."

Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith, who got out for his second golden duck this year, got a rating of 2.5 and SMH wrote the former captain has to nullify Bumrah if they wish to stand a chance.

"One of the game's best problem-solvers (Smith) will have to nullify Bumrah if Australia is to stand a chance in this series," it added.

Labuschagne bore the brunt of the criticism after managing scores of 2 and 3 in the match.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, speaking on Fox Cricket, said the Aussie No 3 must go and find some form in grade cricket before turning out for the second Test in Adelaide next week.

Experts have also called for fresh faces to be included in the playing eleven.

Western Australia's Josh Inglis, who was in prolific in the Sheffield Shield with 297 runs at an average of 99 this season, and young sensation Sam Konstas are being touted as potential inclusions.

David Warner also offered his advice to the top-four comprising Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

"They need to get together, have a conversation, work out between themselves what can we do differently? How do we approach it? Do we be braver?," he said on Fox Cricket.

"Wipe it out of your memory," was Mark Waugh's advice to the floundering Aussies.

"It's a disaster, a one-off disaster at this stage," wicket-keeping great Ian Healy said on SEN.

SEN commentator Gerard Whateley said it was proof of "a scrambled mind" and "lost technique".