'It hurts': Cummins acknowledges humiliation in Perth

'It hurts': Cummins acknowledges humiliation in Perth

Source: PTI
November 25, 2024 15:55 IST
'You kind of sit in the change room after a loss like that and it hurts'

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Pat Cummins had no qualms in admitting that his team was thoroughly outplayed in the series opener. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Australia captain Pat Cummins on Monday was asked about the lean run of Marnus Labuschagne in the post match media interaction. The batters in general have been under the scanner for a while now and that includes the great Steve Smith.

"Marnus, along with quite a few guys in the team didn't have the week that we would have wanted. It's no secret how hard the batters, particularly Marn, works in the nets, and he's always trying to find those small marginal gains.

 

"So, this week, there'll be a lot of conversation with the coaches around, you know, maybe his approach and what he could be doing differently. we know he's a class player.

"So, yeah, this week will be about those conversations. As I say, get to Adelaide a little bit earlier, maybe do an extra day or two prep leading to that second Test. But he's done it before over here. He's got a very good pink ball record."

"So I always think it's, you know, looking back at past successes when you're at your best is always a pretty good way to get yourself back on track," said the skipper.

Cummins had no qualms in admitting that his team was thoroughly outplayed in the series opener but he promised to bounce back in Adelaide where India struggled on the previous tour with pink ball under lights.

"You kind of sit in the change room after a loss like that and it hurts. You know when a team declares on you, it's never an amazing feeling. So we've all been in these situations before. It's the nature of being professional sport."

"You're going to lose some games. The biggest challenge and the biggest, the most important thing is how do you bounce back? What's your next move? So that's what we've got to do this week," Cummins said.

He also added that there won't be too many changes to the playing eleven despite the unexpected outcome in Perth.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
