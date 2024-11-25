Jasprit Bumrah lauds Virat Kohli's heroics after stunning Perth century

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli's return to form was nothing short of spectacular.

His 30th Test century, a masterpiece of batting, guided India to a resounding 295-run victory over Australia, in Perth on Monday.

Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah was effusive in his praise for Kohli's performance.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Bumrah underscored Kohli’s importance to the team and his ability to deliver under pressure.

“I have said this before that Virat Kohli doesn't need us, it is we who need Virat Kohli. He is an experienced player, his 4th or 5th tour, so he knows best what his batting and calibre are like,” Bumrah remarked.

After being dismissed by a peach of a delivery in the first innings, Kohli silenced his critics with a masterful second-innings knock. He reached his century off 143 balls, a performance that played a crucial role in setting Australia an imposing target of 534.

Kohli’s innings reminded everyone why he remains one of the most feared batters in Australian conditions.

“Sometimes, when you have a career this long and you play in so many tough scenarios that he has played in, performing in every match becomes a bit difficult,” Bumrah said. “But he was always looking in great space in this match.”

Elaborating on Kohli's impact, Bumrah added: “The second innings we needed an experienced batter who plays well himself and also allows the other batter to play freely. If, at the start of the series, a player like him gets some confidence, you cannot ask for anything more.”

Kohli's century marked his seventh in Tests on Australian soil, placing him second among overseas batters with the most centuries Down Under.

Across 14 matches in Australia, Kohli has now amassed more than 1,400 runs, solidifying his legacy as one of the finest batters to tour the country.

“Obviously, he got a great delivery in the first innings, but he was still in great space and he capitalised in the second innings,” Bumrah noted.

Kohli’s resurgence not only adds firepower to India's batting lineup but also sets the tone for the rest of the series, proving once again why he is considered one of cricket’s modern greats.