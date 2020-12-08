News
Why India's review against Wade was rejected

By HARISH KOTIAN
December 08, 2020 17:28 IST
IMAGE: India Captain Virat Kohli speaks to Umpires Gerard Abood and Rod Tucker during the third T20 International against Australia in Sydney. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
 

There was a controversial moment in the final T20 International when India's review against Australia Opener Matthew Wade was declared 'null and void' by the third umpire at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Wade, who was then batting on 50 from 35 balls, was struck on the pads by Thangarasu Natarajan, but was ruled not out by the umpire.

Captain Virat Kohli, who was fielding at long on, consulted the bowler and his deputy K L Rahul -- who is also the wicket-keeper -- on whether they should take the review.

And just when it looked the Indians had decided against the review, Kohli suddenly asked for a review of the umpire's decision.

Matthew Wade

IMAGE: Matthew Wade. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Third Umpire Paul Wilson cancelled the review after initially having a look, calling it 'null and void' because the replays were already shown on the giant screen inside the stadium.

'We can't go through this review anymore,' said Wilson. 'There are replays on the big screen. This is a null and void review.'

The real reason why Kohli's review was rejected because it came after the 15-second limit set for captains to review an umpire's decision.

It was an opportunity missed for India.

Had Kohli reviewed the decision a couple of seconds earlier, Wade would have been given out leg before wicket on the review as the ball had struck in line and would have gone on to hit the stumps.

Having benefitted from the review, Wade went on to score another 30 runs off 18 balls -- 80 runs in all off 53 balls, with seven fours and two sixes -- which helped Australia post 186/5 in their 20 overs.

HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India tour of Australia 2020

