Rediff.com  » Cricket » The most passionate Indian cricket fans

The most passionate Indian cricket fans

By Rediff Cricket
December 08, 2020 17:18 IST
Cricket fans

IMAGE: Indian fans enjoy the third T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photographs: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
 

The first international series India played since COVID-19 hit was a sold-out show. It resulted in a sea of blue, whichever stadium Virat Kohli and his men played in.

It's no secret that Indian cricket fans are the most passionate and Cricket Australia was happy with the tremendous audience response.

A considerable number of Team India supporters, most of them Australian citizens of Indian origin, were present in the general stands to outnumber the local team supporters.

If support from the fans matter, India had a certain edge over the hosts during the ODI and T20 series.

Cricket fans

 

Cricket fans

Cricket fans

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

