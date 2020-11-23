Team India celebrates Saini's birthday

November 23, 2020 12:25 IST

IMAGE: Navdeep Saini celebrates his 28th birthday with his team-mates. Photograph: Kind courtesy, BCCI/Twitter

There were no special celebrations for Navdeep Saini on his 28th birthday on Monday as the fast bowler trained with his India team-mates in Sydney for the cricket series against Australia.

The 'cake smash' is a regular feature for the Indian team as the birthday boy's face is plastered with cake.

But Saini -- who is part of India's ODI, T20 and Test teams -- opted to have a quiet birthday as he marked the special day with cup cakes in the dressing room.

'Happy birthday once again @navdeepsaini96 Little cake to celebrate the big day. No cake smash this time,' BCCI tweeted.