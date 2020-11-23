Captain Kohli 'fuels up' for Australia series

Last updated on: November 23, 2020 08:41 IST

Photographs: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli is putting in the hard working during Team India's training sessions in Sydney.

The captain did some weight training during the gym session on Saturday as the visitors get in shape ahead of their series against Australia, which begins with three ODI games from November 27, followed by as many T20 games and four Tests.

'Fuel Up' Virat captioned the pictures on Instagram.

He will fly back to Mumbai after the opening Test in Adelaide, which starts on December 17, to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child in early January.

Virat had guided India to their first-ever Test triumph in Australia two years ago when they won the four-match series 2-1.