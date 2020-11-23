News
Captain Kohli 'fuels up' for Australia series

Captain Kohli 'fuels up' for Australia series

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: November 23, 2020 08:41 IST
Virat Kohli

Photographs: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram
 

Virat Kohli is putting in the hard working during Team India's training sessions in Sydney.

The captain did some weight training during the gym session on Saturday as the visitors get in shape ahead of their series against Australia, which begins with three ODI games from November 27, followed by as many T20 games and four Tests.

Virat Kohli

'Fuel Up' Virat captioned the pictures on Instagram.

Virat Kohli

He will fly back to Mumbai after the opening Test in Adelaide, which starts on December 17, to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child in early January.

Virat Kohli

Virat had guided India to their first-ever Test triumph in Australia two years ago when they won the four-match series 2-1.

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

