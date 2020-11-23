News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why captain Rahane will be tough to crack for Aus

Why captain Rahane will be tough to crack for Aus

Source: PTI
November 23, 2020 11:31 IST
Ajinkya Rahane will bring a calm and measured approach with his nature, believes David Warner

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane will bring a calm and measured approach with his nature, believes David Warner. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Australia opener David Warner says Ajinkya Rahane, who will lead India in the Tests in the absence of Virat Kohli, who will be flying back to India for the birth of his first child after the first Test, starting December 17 in Adelaide, will not be easy target of banters.

 

Warner lauded Kohli’s decision to be with his wife for the big day, while praising India's Test vice-captain Rahane for his measured approach.

Asked how different the Test contest would be with Rahane expected to lead after Virat leaves, Warner said, "He's calm and very measured in his approach. He's got a very good cricket brain.

"...it's like chalk and cheese with them two (Kolhi and Rahane) and as a player to try and engage him on the field and getting into that contest as players, it's obviously lots to think about how to do that especially with Ajinkya as captain.

"The great thing from India's perspective is that you've got three if not four very good players who could captain the team at any time. With him, he'll bring a calm and measured approach with his nature."

The series will be aired on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six channels from November 27, 8am onwards.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
