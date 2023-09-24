News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bumrah rested for 2nd ODI; to rejoin team in Rajkot

Bumrah rested for 2nd ODI; to rejoin team in Rajkot

Source: PTI
September 24, 2023 13:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah will be back for the third and final ODI against Australia in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the second ODI against Australia in Indore on Sunday with Prasidh Krishna replacing him in the playing XI.

Making the announcement before toss at the Holkar Stadium, BCCI said that Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar was drafted into the squad as Bumrah's replacement.

 

Bumrah will be back for the final ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday along with the other regulars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya -- who all were rested from the first two games.

"Jasprit Bumrah did not travel with the team to Indore for the 2nd ODI against Australia. He has gone to visit his family and given a short break by the team management.

"Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has joined the team as Bumrah's replacement for the 2nd ODI. Bumrah will join the team for the final ODI in Rajkot," said BCCI.

Bumrah, who made his comeback from a back surgery with the T20s in Ireland last month, seems to be back to his best.

The 29-year-old was impressive in India's victorious campaign in Asia Cup in Sri Lanka earlier this month. Bumrah had missed the game against Nepal and flown back home for the birth of his first child.

His replacement Mukesh was part of India's squad on the tour of West Indies where he ended up making his debut in all three formats.

The BCCI has been extra careful over the players' workload ahead of the World Cup, starting on October 5.

The team will also play two warm up games before its World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Gambhir rates Babar Azam higher than Kohli, Rohit
Gambhir rates Babar Azam higher than Kohli, Rohit
Five-star Shami breaks Agarkar record in ODIs
Five-star Shami breaks Agarkar record in ODIs
Why Gill's 74 At Mohali Was Special
Why Gill's 74 At Mohali Was Special
Verstappen wins as Red Bull seal constructors' title
Verstappen wins as Red Bull seal constructors' title
FPIs pull out over Rs 10K cr from Indian equities
FPIs pull out over Rs 10K cr from Indian equities
We're worried: Parents of Indians studying in Canada
We're worried: Parents of Indians studying in Canada
How the markets will fare this week
How the markets will fare this week

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

Asian Games: India women storm into cricket final

Asian Games: India women storm into cricket final

Ish Sodhi's emotional hug and Bangladesh's noble act!

Ish Sodhi's emotional hug and Bangladesh's noble act!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances