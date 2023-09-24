News
Ish Sodhi's emotional hug and Bangladesh's noble act!

Ish Sodhi's emotional hug and Bangladesh's noble act!

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 24, 2023 00:55 IST
Ish Sodhi

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Black Caps/X

In a heartwarming display of sportsmanship during a recent cricket match, New Zealand all-rounder Ish Sodhi found himself at the center of an unexpected and benevolent incident.

Run-out dismissals involving non-striker batters have become increasingly common in cricket, but what unfolded during this game was truly remarkable.

 

It was Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud who initially ran out Ish Sodhi at the non-striker's end after Sodhi had left his crease prematurely, anticipating the bowler's delivery. However, in a gesture that exemplified the spirit of fair play, Bangladesh's captain, Litton Das, decided to call Sodhi back to the crease to continue his innings.

Ish Sodhi

Sodhi, known for upholding New Zealand's tradition of fair play in cricket, left the crease with a smile on his face. Nevertheless, Litton Das insisted on reinstating Sodhi. Upon learning of this generous act, Sodhi promptly returned to the crease and shared a heartfelt hug with Hasan Mahmud.

This match marked the first time that the Bangladesh cricket team had attempted this unconventional method of dismissal. When Sodhi was given a second chance, he made the most of it, scoring 18 runs off 13 balls, including two sixes. His innings eventually concluded at 35 runs off 39 balls when Khaled Ahmed managed to dismiss him.

As for the match itself, the Kiwis had set a target of 254 runs after being bowled out in 49.2 overs. Tom Blundell was a standout performer, contributing a half-century with 68 runs, while Henry Nicholls narrowly missed his fifty, scoring 49 runs off 61 balls. Khaled Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan shone with the ball, taking three wickets each, while Mustafizur Rahman and Nasum Ahmed contributed with one wicket each.

REDIFF CRICKET
