News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gambhir rates Babar Azam higher than Kohli, Rohit

Gambhir rates Babar Azam higher than Kohli, Rohit

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 23, 2023 20:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gautam Gambhir

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

Former Indian opening batsman, Gautam Gambhir, has singled out a standout player he believes will shine in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, set to begin on October 5.

His choice is none other than Pakistan's skipper, Babar Azam, who has been in exceptional form in One Day Internationals (ODIs) this year.

 

In an interview with Star Sports, Gambhir expressed his confidence in Babar Azam's potential, stating, "I think Babar has the capability to set the World Cup on fire. His batting prowess is remarkable, and he possesses an incredible sense of timing. While we have witnessed outstanding performances from players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root, Babar's quality is on a whole different level."

Babar Azam's ODI performance this year has been nothing short of impressive. He has amassed 745 runs in 16 matches at an impressive average of 49.66, with a strike rate exceeding 85.

In these 15 innings, he has recorded two centuries and six half-centuries, with a personal best of 151. All eyes will be on Babar as he aims to make a significant impact in the upcoming World Cup.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Five-star Shami breaks Agarkar record in ODIs
Five-star Shami breaks Agarkar record in ODIs
Shami has no complaints over inconsistent game time
Shami has no complaints over inconsistent game time
Why Suryakumar is India's X-factor at World Cup
Why Suryakumar is India's X-factor at World Cup
Rahul's bold declaration: Can India relive 2011 glory?
Rahul's bold declaration: Can India relive 2011 glory?
Delhi University polls: ABVP wins 3 posts, NSUI 1
Delhi University polls: ABVP wins 3 posts, NSUI 1
Missing Indian wushu player breaks silence
Missing Indian wushu player breaks silence
PIX: China goes all out for Asian Games
PIX: China goes all out for Asian Games

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

World Cup-bound Pakistan cricket team await India visa

World Cup-bound Pakistan cricket team await India visa

India need Iyer, Ashwin to step up in 2nd ODI vs Aus

India need Iyer, Ashwin to step up in 2nd ODI vs Aus

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances