Gambhir rates Babar Azam higher than Kohli, Rohit

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

Former Indian opening batsman, Gautam Gambhir, has singled out a standout player he believes will shine in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, set to begin on October 5.

His choice is none other than Pakistan's skipper, Babar Azam, who has been in exceptional form in One Day Internationals (ODIs) this year.

In an interview with Star Sports, Gambhir expressed his confidence in Babar Azam's potential, stating, "I think Babar has the capability to set the World Cup on fire. His batting prowess is remarkable, and he possesses an incredible sense of timing. While we have witnessed outstanding performances from players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root, Babar's quality is on a whole different level."

Babar Azam's ODI performance this year has been nothing short of impressive. He has amassed 745 runs in 16 matches at an impressive average of 49.66, with a strike rate exceeding 85.

In these 15 innings, he has recorded two centuries and six half-centuries, with a personal best of 151. All eyes will be on Babar as he aims to make a significant impact in the upcoming World Cup.