Aussie Deputy PM Plays Gully Cricket!

Aussie Deputy PM Plays Gully Cricket!

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 21, 2023 08:43 IST
Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, who we saw on Sunday night at the N D Modi stadium, played gully cricket on the premises of the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi on Monday, November 20, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Richard Marles plays a front foot cover drive as Rohan Jaitley, president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association, former acting president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India C K Khanna and others watch. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Is Marles giving C K Khanna catching practice? Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: 'Playing gully cricket with some budding legends of the game in New Delhi today, where it was my honour to donate cricket equipment on behalf of Australia,' Marles, who is also Australia's defence minister, tweeted. Photograph: Kind courtesy @RichardMarlesMP/X

 

IMAGE: Marles then showed his bowling skills. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Marles in his delivery stride. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: And Marles bowls. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: It's a drinks break. Nimbu Pani is served from a stall outside the stadium. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Then a snack break too. Marles and Australian High Commissioner Philip Green savour Ram Laddu.
A popular street food in Delhi, Ram Laddu is crispy fried fritters made from grounded batter of moong dal and chana dal, which is then garnished and served with green chutney, tamarind chutney, a hint of lemon and chaat masala. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Marles, flanked by Rohan Jaitley and his mother Sangeeta Jaitley, speaks to the media. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: And it's time for a photo op with the young cricketers for whom he donated cricket equipment on Australia's behalf. Photograph: Kind courtesy @RichardMarlesMP/X

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF CRICKET
