HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Aus spinner Kuhnemann's action cleared by ICC

Aus spinner Kuhnemann's action cleared by ICC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 26, 2025 16:58 IST

x

Matthew Kuhnemann will be available for selection for the three-Test series in the West Indies across June and July.

IMAGE: Matthew Kuhnemann will now be available for selection for the three-Test series in the West Indies across June and July.. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australia's left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who was reported for an illegal bowling action during the second Test against Sri Lanka last month, has been cleared by the ICC after undergoing extensive testing in Brisbane.

The development means Kuhnemann will be able to resume playing for Australia in the Test tour of the Caribbean scheduled later this year.

 

"Kuhnemann's action has now been deemed to be legal and the left-arm spinner will continue to bowl in international cricket," the ICC said in a statement.

The 28-year-old Kuhnemann had undergone an independent bowling assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations, the apex body said.

Despite being called for his action, Kuhnemann played a pivotal role in Australia's 2-0 series victory in Sri Lanka, bagging 16 wickets at an average of 17.18.

Cricket Australia (CA), on its part, too said Kuhnemann is now free to continue playing international cricket.

Ben Oliver, CA executive general manager national teams, said: "We are pleased for Matt that this matter is now resolved. It has been a challenging period for Matt however he has carried himself exceptionally well.

"He has had the full support of Australian cricket and he can now move forward to the next phase of his international career with great confidence."

After the Test series in Sri Lanka, match officials asked for an independent assessment of Kuhnemann's bowling action.

The ICC allows bowlers a maximum of 15 degrees of flex in their bowling arm, and anything beyond that is deemed illegal.

The spinner, who made his Test debut for Australia in 2023, has 25 wickets to his name so far from five matches.

Kuhnemann will be available for selection for the three-Test series in the West Indies across June and July. 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Does Dubai Give India An Advantage?
Does Dubai Give India An Advantage?
Ranji Final: Malewar, Nair rescue Vidarbha
Ranji Final: Malewar, Nair rescue Vidarbha
Rohit-Gill: India's Biggest ODI Weapons
Rohit-Gill: India's Biggest ODI Weapons
Gill firmly unmoved atop ICC ODI rankings
Gill firmly unmoved atop ICC ODI rankings
CT: Who Can Advance From Group B?
CT: Who Can Advance From Group B?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mumbai Heatwave: 6 Tips To Stay Safe, Healthy

webstory image 2

The Top Countries To Study Medicine

webstory image 3

10 Instant Semolina Or Sooji Recipes To Start Your Day

VIDEOS

'Next Maha Kumbh on sand': Sonam Wangchuk warns of melting glaciers1:41

'Next Maha Kumbh on sand': Sonam Wangchuk warns of...

Maha Shivratri: Foreign devotees' graceful 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' recital in Sanskrit1:10

Maha Shivratri: Foreign devotees' graceful 'Shiv Tandav...

Maha Kumbh's final 'snan' begins on Mahashivratri3:45

Maha Kumbh's final 'snan' begins on Mahashivratri

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD