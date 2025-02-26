Rohit-Gill: India's Biggest ODI Weapons

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have amassed 1,974 runs in 29 innings at an average of 70.50 -- the best among opening pairs with a minimum of 25 innings. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters
Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have emerged as India's most formidable weapons in One-Day Internationals.
Since first opening the batting together in January 2023, the duo has been prolific in 50- overs cricket. They clicked right from the start, with a 143-run stand against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, setting up India's total of 373/7.
Their highest partnership came later that month, a blistering 212-run stand in just 26.1 overs against New Zealand in Indore, where both scored centuries.
Overall, Rohit and Gill have amassed 1,974 runs in 29 innings at an average of 70.50 -- the best among opening pairs with a minimum of 25 innings.
In the Champions Trophy, they have already set the tone with a quickfire 69 run stand off 59 balls against Bangladesh in the opener, followed by a 31-run partnership off 30 balls against Pakistan.
Their last 10 partnership in ODIs includes two century and four 50-plus stands.
Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly hold the record for the highest overall runs by an opening pair in ODIs with 6,609 runs from 136 innings, averaging 49.32.
Rohit and Gill hold the highest overall average among opening pairs, with a minimum of 1,500 runs together in ODIs.
Their consistency is evident, with 29 opening stands yielding six century partnerships and 12 fifty-plus stands.
Highest strike rates for opening partnership (Minimum 1,500 runs):
|Batters
|Span
|Inns
|Runs Tally
|Highest Stand
|Average
|100-run stands
|50-run stands
|Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar (India)
|1996-2007
|136
|6,609
|258
|49.32
|21
|23
|Adam Gilchrist-Matthew Hayden (Australia)
|2001-2008
|114
|5,372
|172
|48.39
|16
|29
|Gordon Greenidge-Desmond Haynes (West Indies)
|1979-1991
|102
|5,150
|192 unbroken
|52.55
|15
|24
|Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma (India)
|2013-2022
|115
|5,148
|210
|45.55
|18
|15
|Hashim Amla-Quinton de Kock (South Africa)
|2013-2019
|93
|4,198
|282 unbroken
|46.64
|11
|14
|Virender Sehwag-Sachin Tendulkar (India)
|2002-2012
|93
|3,919
|182
|42.13
|12
|18
|Adam Gilchrist-Mark Waugh (Australia)
|1998-2002
|93
|3,853
|206
|41.43
|8
|20
|Aaron Finch-David Warner (Australia)
|2014-2022
|80
|3,788
|258 unbroken
|47.94
|12
|14
|David Boon-Geoff Marsh (Australia)
|1986-1992
|88
|3,523
|212
|40.03
|7
|25
|Marvan Atapattu-Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)
|1997-2007
|79
|3,382
|237
|43.92
|8
|19
|Sanath Jayasuriya-Romesh Kaluwitharana (Sri Lanka)
|1996-2004
|105
|3,230
|129
|31.05
|6
|19
|Tillakaratne Dilshan-Upul Tharanga (Sri Lanka)
|2009-2014
|71
|3,159
|282
|45.12
|9
|13
|Herschelle Gibbs-Graeme Smith (South Africa)
|2002-2009
|74
|3,007
|174
|41.19
|8
|13
|Jonny Bairstow-Jason Roy (England)
|2017-2022
|50
|2,922
|174
|58.44
|14
|10
|Aamer Sohail-Saeed Anwar (Pakistan)
|1990-2000
|73
|2,856
|173
|39.12
|3
|20
|Herschelle Gibbs-Gary Kirsten (South Africa)
|1996-2003
|66
|2838
|235
|46.52
|9
|12
|William Porterfield-Paul Stirling (Ireland)
|2010-2022
|78
|2,499
|205
|32.03
|4
|15
|Fakhar Zaman-Imam-ul-Haq (Pakistan)
|2017-2023
|60
|2,497
|304
|43.05
|7
|11
|Saeed Anwar-Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)
|1996-2003
|63
|2,056
|148
|32.63
|2
|11
|Sanath Jayasuriya-Upul Tharanga (Sri Lanka)
|2005-2009
|52
|2,021
|286
|38.86
|4
|8
|Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill (India)
|2023-2025
|29
|1,974
|212
|70.50
|6
|12
|Shivnarine Chanderpaul-Chris Gayle (West Indies)
|2002-2007
|43
|1,947
|193
|48.67
|5
|11
|Hashim Amla-Graeme Smith (South Africa)
|2008-2013
|48
|1,946
|136
|41.40
|2
|18