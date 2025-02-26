Rohit-Gill: India's Biggest ODI Weapons

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have amassed 1,974 runs in 29 innings at an average of 70.50 -- the best among opening pairs with a minimum of 25 innings. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have emerged as India's most formidable weapons in One-Day Internationals.



Since first opening the batting together in January 2023, the duo has been prolific in 50- overs cricket. They clicked right from the start, with a 143-run stand against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, setting up India's total of 373/7.



Their highest partnership came later that month, a blistering 212-run stand in just 26.1 overs against New Zealand in Indore, where both scored centuries.



Overall, Rohit and Gill have amassed 1,974 runs in 29 innings at an average of 70.50 -- the best among opening pairs with a minimum of 25 innings.



In the Champions Trophy, they have already set the tone with a quickfire 69 run stand off 59 balls against Bangladesh in the opener, followed by a 31-run partnership off 30 balls against Pakistan.

Their last 10 partnership in ODIs includes two century and four 50-plus stands.

Highest strikes rates by opening pairs in ODIs (Minimum 25 innings):

Batters Span Innings Runs Tally Highest Stand Average 100-run stands 50-run stands Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill (India) 2023-2025 29 1,974 212 70.50 6 12 Jonny Bairstow-Jason Roy (England) 2017-2022 50 2,922 174 58.44 14 10 Adam Gilchrist-Simon Katich (Australia) 2004-2006 26 1,442 196 55.46 3 9 Gordon Greenidge-Desmond Haynes (West Indies) 1979-1991 102 5,150 192 unbroken 52.55 15 24 Gautam Gambhir-Virender Sehwag (India) 2003-2013 38 1,870 201 unbroken 50.54 5 7 Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar (India) 1996-2007 136 6,609 258 49.32 21 23 Shivnarine Chanderpaul-Chris Gayle (West Indies) 2002-2007 43 1,947 193 48.67 5 11 AB de Villiers-Graeme Smith (South Africa) 2005-2008 25 1168 173 48.66 5 2 Adam Gilchrist-Matthew Hayden (Australia) 2001-2008 114 5,372 172 48.39 16 29 Aaron Finch-David Warner (Australia) 2014-2022 80 3,788 258 unbroken 47.94 12 14

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly hold the record for the highest overall runs by an opening pair in ODIs with 6,609 runs from 136 innings, averaging 49.32.

Rohit and Gill hold the highest overall average among opening pairs, with a minimum of 1,500 runs together in ODIs.

Their consistency is evident, with 29 opening stands yielding six century partnerships and 12 fifty-plus stands.

Highest strike rates for opening partnership (Minimum 1,500 runs):