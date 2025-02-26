HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rohit-Gill: India's Biggest ODI Weapons

Rohit-Gill: India's Biggest ODI Weapons

REDIFF CRICKET
February 26, 2025
February 26, 2025 06:40 IST

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have amassed 1,974 runs in 29 innings at an average of 70.50 -- the best among opening pairs with a minimum of 25 innings. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters
 

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have emerged as India's most formidable weapons in One-Day Internationals.

Since first opening the batting together in January 2023, the duo has been prolific in 50- overs cricket. They clicked right from the start, with a 143-run stand against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, setting up India's total of 373/7.

Their highest partnership came later that month, a blistering 212-run stand in just 26.1 overs against New Zealand in Indore, where both scored centuries.

Overall, Rohit and Gill have amassed 1,974 runs in 29 innings at an average of 70.50 -- the best among opening pairs with a minimum of 25 innings.

In the Champions Trophy, they have already set the tone with a quickfire 69 run stand off 59 balls against Bangladesh in the opener, followed by a 31-run partnership off 30 balls against Pakistan.

Their last 10 partnership in ODIs includes two century and four 50-plus stands.

Highest strikes rates by opening pairs in ODIs (Minimum 25 innings):

BattersSpanInningsRuns TallyHighest StandAverage100-run stands50-run stands
Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill (India) 2023-2025 29 1,974 212 70.50 6 12
Jonny Bairstow-Jason Roy (England) 2017-2022 50 2,922 174 58.44 14 10
Adam Gilchrist-Simon Katich (Australia) 2004-2006 26 1,442 196 55.46 3 9
Gordon Greenidge-Desmond Haynes (West Indies) 1979-1991 102 5,150 192 unbroken 52.55 15 24
Gautam Gambhir-Virender Sehwag (India) 2003-2013 38 1,870 201 unbroken 50.54 5 7
Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar (India) 1996-2007 136 6,609 258 49.32 21 23
Shivnarine Chanderpaul-Chris Gayle (West Indies) 2002-2007 43 1,947 193 48.67 5 11
AB de Villiers-Graeme Smith (South Africa) 2005-2008 25 1168 173 48.66 5 2
Adam Gilchrist-Matthew Hayden (Australia) 2001-2008 114 5,372 172 48.39 16 29
Aaron Finch-David Warner (Australia) 2014-2022 80 3,788 258 unbroken 47.94 12 14

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly hold the record for the highest overall runs by an opening pair in ODIs with 6,609 runs from 136 innings, averaging 49.32.

Rohit and Gill hold the highest overall average among opening pairs, with a minimum of 1,500 runs together in ODIs.

Their consistency is evident, with 29 opening stands yielding six century partnerships and 12 fifty-plus stands.

Highest strike rates for opening partnership (Minimum 1,500 runs):

BattersSpanInnsRuns TallyHighest StandAverage100-run stands50-run stands
Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar (India) 1996-2007 136 6,609 258 49.32 21 23
Adam Gilchrist-Matthew Hayden (Australia) 2001-2008 114 5,372 172 48.39 16 29
Gordon Greenidge-Desmond Haynes (West Indies) 1979-1991 102 5,150 192 unbroken 52.55 15 24
Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma (India) 2013-2022 115 5,148 210 45.55 18 15
Hashim Amla-Quinton de Kock (South Africa) 2013-2019 93 4,198 282 unbroken 46.64 11 14
Virender Sehwag-Sachin Tendulkar (India) 2002-2012 93 3,919 182 42.13 12 18
Adam Gilchrist-Mark Waugh (Australia) 1998-2002 93 3,853 206 41.43 8 20
Aaron Finch-David Warner (Australia) 2014-2022 80 3,788 258 unbroken
 47.94 12 14
David Boon-Geoff Marsh (Australia) 1986-1992 88 3,523 212 40.03 7 25
Marvan Atapattu-Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) 1997-2007 79 3,382 237 43.92 8 19
Sanath Jayasuriya-Romesh Kaluwitharana (Sri Lanka) 1996-2004 105 3,230 129 31.05 6 19
Tillakaratne Dilshan-Upul Tharanga (Sri Lanka) 2009-2014 71 3,159 282 45.12 9 13
Herschelle Gibbs-Graeme Smith (South Africa) 2002-2009 74 3,007 174 41.19 8 13
Jonny Bairstow-Jason Roy (England) 2017-2022 50 2,922 174 58.44 14 10
Aamer Sohail-Saeed Anwar (Pakistan) 1990-2000 73 2,856 173 39.12 3 20
Herschelle Gibbs-Gary Kirsten (South Africa) 1996-2003 66 2838 235 46.52 9 12
William Porterfield-Paul Stirling (Ireland) 2010-2022 78 2,499 205 32.03 4 15
Fakhar Zaman-Imam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) 2017-2023 60 2,497 304 43.05 7 11
Saeed Anwar-Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) 1996-2003 63 2,056 148 32.63 2 11
Sanath Jayasuriya-Upul Tharanga (Sri Lanka) 2005-2009 52 2,021 286 38.86 4 8
Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill (India) 2023-2025 29 1,974 212 70.50 6 12
Shivnarine Chanderpaul-Chris Gayle (West Indies) 2002-2007 43 1,947 193 48.67 5 11
Hashim Amla-Graeme Smith (South Africa) 2008-2013 48 1,946 136 41.40 2 18

 

REDIFF CRICKET
