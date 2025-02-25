HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Champions Trophy: Who Can Advance From Group B?

February 25, 2025 20:39 IST

South Africa batter Aiden Markram walks as the rain pours down in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

IMAGE: South Africa batter Aiden Markram walks as the rain pours down in Rawalpindi, February 25, 2025. Photograph: ICC/X
 

The washout of the Champions Trophy Group B match between Australia and South Africa on Tuesday has thrown the group wide open.

The match was abandoned without a ball being bowled and the two teams split points.

The Proteas and the Aussies both have pocketed three points, with the former still on top of the points table thanks to a stronger Net Run Rate.

Each upcoming game in Group is potentially a knockout contest.

Here's what each team from Group B needs to do to make the semis:

South Africa

The Proteas will be the best suited to progress with one game in hand. A 107 run thumping win over Afghanistan boosted their NRR to +2.140. If South Africa beat England in their final game, they will be through to the semis.

Even if they lose the game against England, Temba Bavuma and Co can still progress if England fail to win their remaining two games.

Australia

Australia

IMAGE: Australia need a win against Afghanistan to progress to the semis. Photograph: Mathew Childs/Reuters

A win against Afghanistan in their final group fixture will be enough for Steve Smith's team to progress through to the semi-finals.

However, a defeat against Afghanistan will mean that Australia will have to rely on South Africa to beat England for progressing.

England

It's a knockout tournament for England from here on

IMAGE: It's a knockout tournament for England from here on. Photograph: BCCI

Having lost their opening game against Australia, England will need to win boththeir remaining games to have a shot at qualification.

The fate of all four teams in the group will hinge on England's game against Afghanistan on Wednesday. If both Australia and South Africa lose their final group games, the winner between England and Afghanistan will progress through to the semis.

Afghanistan

It's all or nothing for Afghanistan at this stage, with them needing to win both their remaining matches to progress

IMAGE: It's all or nothing for Afghanistan at this stage, with them needing to win both their remaining matches to progress. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket/X

A big loss at the hands of the Proteas put Afghanistan at the bottom of Group B.

Facing England and Australia in their final matches, the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side will have to bring their A game and down the two heavyweights to stand a chance to make the semis.

