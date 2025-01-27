HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Axar Patel Turns Vlogger!

Axar Patel Turns Vlogger!

January 27, 2025 18:26 IST

Axar Patel

IMAGE: Axar Patel's behind-the-scenes journey with the Men in Blue as they travelled from Chennai to Rajkot. Photograph and video: BCCI/Instagram
 

Ahead of the third T20I against England at Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Vice-Captain Axar Patel stepped into an unexpected role: Team vlogger.

The BCCI shared a captivating video on social media, showcasing Axar's behind-the-scenes journey with the Men in Blue as they travelled from Chennai to Rajkot.

 

The video captures Axar's interactions with Bowling Coach Morne Morkel, All-Rounders Ramandeep Singh and Hardik Pandya and Leg-Spinner Ravi Bishnoi. He also engaged with youngsters Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Dhruv Jurel, offering glimpses into the team's camaraderie.

The 2:24 minute clip captured the players enjoying the flight and sharing light-hearted moments with one another. Axar, in his new role, skillfully captured these moments, giving fans an exclusive look into the team's journey.

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

