Axar Patel Turns Vlogger!

IMAGE: Axar Patel's behind-the-scenes journey with the Men in Blue as they travelled from Chennai to Rajkot. Photograph and video: BCCI/Instagram

Ahead of the third T20I against England at Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Vice-Captain Axar Patel stepped into an unexpected role: Team vlogger.

The BCCI shared a captivating video on social media, showcasing Axar's behind-the-scenes journey with the Men in Blue as they travelled from Chennai to Rajkot.

The video captures Axar's interactions with Bowling Coach Morne Morkel, All-Rounders Ramandeep Singh and Hardik Pandya and Leg-Spinner Ravi Bishnoi. He also engaged with youngsters Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Dhruv Jurel, offering glimpses into the team's camaraderie.

The 2:24 minute clip captured the players enjoying the flight and sharing light-hearted moments with one another. Axar, in his new role, skillfully captured these moments, giving fans an exclusive look into the team's journey.