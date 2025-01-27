HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jay Shah, Raina Take A Dip At Kumbh Mela

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 27, 2025 17:46 IST

Jay Shah

IMAGE: Sadhus bestowed blessings upon ICC Chairman Jay Amit Shah's new born son. Photograph and video: ANI/X
 

International Cricket Council Chairman Jay Amit Shah, accompanied by his family, was among the high-profile visitors at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday, January 27, 2025.

Shah arrived at the Prayagraj airport with father Union Home Minister Amit A Shah, mother Sonalben Shah, wife Rishita Patel, daughters and son to participate in the rituals.

Sadhus blessed the ICC chairman's new born son, applying tilak and offering prayers as Amit Shah held the child in his arms.

 

Retired cricketer Suresh Raina was another attendee at the event. On January 25, Raina took a dip in the Ganga and later shared his experience on social media.

Suresh Raina

IMAGE: Suresh Raina took a dip in the Ganga. Photograph: Suresh Raina/X

'Just had an unforgettable darshan experience at Mahakumbh! Felt the divine energy & spirituality of the gathering. Blessed to be a part of this sacred event,' Raina tweeted.

Suresh Raina

REDIFF CRICKET
