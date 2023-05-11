News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Baby On The Way For Vini Raman-Glenn Maxwell

Baby On The Way For Vini Raman-Glenn Maxwell

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 11, 2023 17:39 IST
Glenn Maxwell

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vini Raman/Instagram

Royal Challengers Bangalore star Glenn Maxwell and his wife Vini Raman are expecting their first child in September.

Vini, who has roots in India, and Maxi wed in March 2022, and Vini took to Instagram to announce 'Glenn & I are ecstatic to announce our rainbow baby is due September 2023. It's so important for us to acknowledge this journey has not been the smoothest or easiest.

'I know first hand how painful it can be to see posts like these wondering if and when your time will be. We send our love and strength to other couples who are struggling with fertility or loss.'

Glenn Maxwell

Anushka Sharma, another RCB missus, reacted to Vini's post with a heart emoji.

REDIFF CRICKET
