Marriage proposal at SCG melts hearts

November 30, 2020 17:34 IST

IMAGE: A video grab shows an India fan popping the question to his Australian girlfriend in the stands at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the second ODI on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

The Sydney Cricket Ground has given us many memorable moments on the field. While Sunday wasn't one of those for the Indian cricket team, it was definitely one for a couple of love birds in the stands.

While Australia were toying around with the Indians during in the second ODI, an Indian in the stands successfully popped the question to his Australian girlfriend at the famed SCG.

The man wearing an Indian team jersey went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend who was wearing a Socceroos jersey.

The girl accepted the proposal as the commentators pleaded, 'Please say yes, please say yes' with the giggles obvious on their microphones.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was chuffed for the couple as he was seen applauding them from the field.

Maxi's fiancée, by the way, Vini Raman, to whom he got engaged earlier this year, is of Indian origin.