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At K L Rahul's Daughter's 1st Birthday Bash

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 16:31 IST

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K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty celebrated their daughter Evaarah's first birthday with an intimate, love-filled celebration

Photograph: Athiya Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Love, laughter, and one special birthday. Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram

Key Points

  • K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty celebrated their daughter Evaarah's first birthday with a private celebration.
  • The couple shared heartwarming photos on Instagram, capturing precious family moments.
  • The birthday celebration featured a soft green theme with balloons and a custom cake.
 

Delhi Capitals star batter K L Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty rang in their daughter Evaarah's first birthday with a quiet, love-filled celebration.

The couple shared a glimpse of the day on Instagram. One picture showed Rahul gently holding his daughter close, while another captured a playful family moment.

The celebration itself had a soft green theme, with balloons spelling out 'Evaaru is One'. The highlight was the birthday cake reading 'Evaaru Turns One', with the little one happily digging into it.

KL Rahul

Athiya and Rahul paired the photos with a touching message, 'Happy 1st birthday, my jaana. Thank you for choosing us; we love you beyond words and beyond worlds.'

KL Rahul

Despite being in the middle of preparations for the Indian Premier League 2026, Rahul reportedly made sure he was fully present for the day -- something that clearly meant a lot to the family.

The post quickly filled with love, including a sweet comment from Anushka Sharma, who wrote, 'Sweet sweet baby'.

KL Rahul

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