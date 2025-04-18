First Photo of KL Rahul's Baby Girl Is Here

IMAGE: With the arrival of baby Evaarah, KL Rahul and Athiya’s journey as a family begins on a beautiful note. Photograph: Kind Courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have introduced their baby girl to the world, revealing her name—Evaarah, which means 'Gift of God'.

The couple shared the first glimpse of their daughter on Rahul’s 33rd birthday, April 18, marking a heartfelt milestone for their family.

In a touching Instagram post, the new parents shared an unseen photo where Rahul is seen tenderly cradling their little one, while Athiya gazes at her with affection. The caption read, ‘Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah -Gift of God.’

The emotional reveal was met with love and congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike. Anushka Sharma and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were among the first to drop heart emojis in the comments.

The couple welcomed Evaarah on March 24, 2025, and had previously announced her arrival with a serene post featuring a painting of two swans and the words, ‘Blessed with a baby girl.’

Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.