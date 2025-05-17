HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
KL Rahul, Athiya Celebrate 1 Month of Baby Evaarah

May 17, 2025 22:39 IST

IMAGE: Tiny feet, big love — Evaarah in dad’s gentle embrace. Photograph: Athiya Shetty/Instagram

One month into motherhood, Athiya Shetty has finally let the world in — and the first peek at baby Evaarah is pure magic.

 

Taking to Instagram, she shared a tender photo series titled simply, ‘life lately.’

In one, Athiya lies bathed in sunlight, her peaceful expression and soft smile capturing the quiet glow of new motherhood. But the most cherished photo in the collection is a monochrome close-up of little Evaarah’s tiny feet — nestled beneath a cozy blanket, with KL Rahul’s tattooed arm gently wrapped around her.

Other details from the low-key celebration include custom wooden brushes engraved with Evaarah’s name, a pastel-hued cake for her one-month milestone, and a whimsical fairytale book.

