Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul are arguably the IPL's cutest couple.

After dating for years, the couple wed in January.

Athiya celebrated her husband's 31st birthday at midnight, and the pictures from the low-key (after all, Rahul's LSG has a major game against RR on Wednesday) celebration went viral.

Ms Shetty took to Instagram to pen an adorable post with romantic pictures to wish Rahul. 'Happiest birthday to my biggest blessing', she said.