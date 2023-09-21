Asian Games: India's men rowers advance to final

IMAGE: Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh finished first in the repechage event to qualify for the final in the men's doubles sculls event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

The Indian duo of Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh took top place in the repechage to qualify for the final in the double sculls at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

Satnam and Parminder clocked 6.48.06 to take top place ahead of Iraq (6:51.90) and Hong Kong, China (7:08.64).



The men’s lightweight double sculls team of Arjun Lal Jat (bow) and Arvind Singh (stroke) made it to the Final A as they eased to victory in Repechage 1 in the rowing event.



Arvind and Arjun Lal clocked 6.55.78 to finish well ahead of Japan and Philippines, to qualify for Sunday's Final A.



The duo jumped into an early lead and never let go of it until the finish. Japan finished second with the timing of 7:05.91 while the Philippines secured the third position by clocking 7:10.97.