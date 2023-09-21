News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: India's men rowers advance to final

Asian Games: India's men rowers advance to final

By Rediff Sports
September 21, 2023 09:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh finished first in the repechage event to qualify for the final in the men's doubles sculls event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

The Indian duo of Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh took top place in the repechage to qualify for the final in the double sculls at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

 

Satnam and Parminder clocked 6.48.06 to take top place ahead of Iraq (6:51.90) and Hong Kong, China (7:08.64).

The men’s lightweight double sculls team of Arjun Lal Jat (bow) and Arvind Singh (stroke) made it to the Final A as they eased to victory in Repechage 1 in the rowing event.

Arvind and Arjun Lal clocked 6.55.78 to finish well ahead of Japan and Philippines, to qualify for Sunday's Final A.

The duo jumped into an early lead and never let go of it until the finish. Japan finished second with the timing of 7:05.91 while the Philippines secured the third position by clocking 7:10.97.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
Asian Games: Men's team undergoes shift in philosophy
Asian Games: Men's team undergoes shift in philosophy
Shocking! India's No. 1 tennis player at break-point!
Shocking! India's No. 1 tennis player at break-point!
Asian Games: One big target for women's hockey team...
Asian Games: One big target for women's hockey team...
Nipah Is Keeping Kerala Tourists At Bay
Nipah Is Keeping Kerala Tourists At Bay
On The Scent Of A Laddu
On The Scent Of A Laddu
Alia-Ayan Party With The Ambanis
Alia-Ayan Party With The Ambanis
Why Odds Are Against New Mutual Funds
Why Odds Are Against New Mutual Funds

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

Indian men's volleyball team stuns South Korea

Indian men's volleyball team stuns South Korea

Asian Games: Harmanpreet, Lovlina to be flag-bearers

Asian Games: Harmanpreet, Lovlina to be flag-bearers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances