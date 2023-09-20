News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: Indian men's volleyball team stuns South Korea

Asian Games: Indian men's volleyball team stuns South Korea

Source: PTI
September 20, 2023 20:21 IST
IMAGE: India picked up a stunning win over South Korea. Photograph: SAI Media

Indian men's volleyball team on Wednesday stunned last edition silver winner South Korea in a five-set thriller to top the group and reach the knock-out stage of the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Indian won 3-2 (25-27 29-27 25-22 20-25 17-15) in their final Group C match that lasted two hours and 38 minutes.

 

India, who had beaten Cambodia 3-0 on Tuesday, collected five points to top their group.

Amit Gulia and Ashwal Rai emerged as the star performers for India, helping their side to score several crucial points.

India will either play Chinese Taipei or Mongolia in the next round.

India had won their last medal in the 1986 edition (bronze). In the last edition in Indonesia, the country had finished at the 12th spot.

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

