Skipper Shanaka reveals: What Led to Sri Lanka's downfall

IMAGE: Dunith Wellalage delivered a stellar performance, first securing his maiden five-wicket haul and then displaying his batting prowess by remaining unbeaten on 42 off 46 balls. Photograph: ICC/X

India's bowling attack combined to end Sri Lanka's 13 ODI match unbeaten streak and seal their spot in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 with a game to spare, as the hosts bundled out for 172 chasing a paltry target at the R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

While spinners from either side dominated the game, the pacers, too, played a part in India's 41-run victory over the co-hosts.

Sri Lanka's skipper Dasun Shanaka expressed his surprise at the unexpected turn of the wicket on Tuesday but had high praise for the young all-rounder Dunith Wellalage.

Wellalage delivered a stellar performance, first securing his maiden five-wicket haul and then displaying his batting prowess by remaining unbeaten on 42 off 46 balls.

"We didn't expect this kind of a wicket, but after the first 10 overs we came into the match brilliantly with the spinners.”

"The luxury of the two genuine batters bowling is great, they've done well in the nets but it was great how they performed. After the last game with Bangladesh I sensed he (Wellalage) would do something special," Shanaka said.