News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Skipper Shanaka reveals: What Led to Sri Lanka's downfall

Skipper Shanaka reveals: What Led to Sri Lanka's downfall

September 13, 2023 00:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dasun Shanaka

IMAGE: Dunith Wellalage delivered a stellar performance, first securing his maiden five-wicket haul and then displaying his batting prowess by remaining unbeaten on 42 off 46 balls. Photograph: ICC/X

India's bowling attack combined to end Sri Lanka's 13 ODI match unbeaten streak and seal their spot in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 with a game to spare, as the hosts bundled out for 172 chasing a paltry target at the R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

While spinners from either side dominated the game, the pacers, too, played a part in India's 41-run victory over the co-hosts.

 

Sri Lanka's skipper Dasun Shanaka expressed his surprise at the unexpected turn of the wicket on Tuesday but had high praise for the young all-rounder Dunith Wellalage.

Wellalage delivered a stellar performance, first securing his maiden five-wicket haul and then displaying his batting prowess by remaining unbeaten on 42 off 46 balls.

"We didn't expect this kind of a wicket, but after the first 10 overs we came into the match brilliantly with the spinners.”

"The luxury of the two genuine batters bowling is great, they've done well in the nets but it was great how they performed. After the last game with Bangladesh I sensed he (Wellalage) would do something special," Shanaka said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
How a 20-year-old left Virat Kohli in disarray
How a 20-year-old left Virat Kohli in disarray
Wellalage sets records ablaze with magical spell
Wellalage sets records ablaze with magical spell
Rohit joins 10,000-run club!
Rohit joins 10,000-run club!
Australia stunned by Markram's heroics, spin dominance
Australia stunned by Markram's heroics, spin dominance
iPhone 15 has 48 MP camera, USB-C type charging
iPhone 15 has 48 MP camera, USB-C type charging
Asia Cup PIX: India crush Lanka; seal spot in final
Asia Cup PIX: India crush Lanka; seal spot in final
How India defied the odds to reach Asia Cup final
How India defied the odds to reach Asia Cup final

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

How India defied the odds to reach Asia Cup final

How India defied the odds to reach Asia Cup final

Asia Cup PIX: India crush Lanka; seal spot in final

Asia Cup PIX: India crush Lanka; seal spot in final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances