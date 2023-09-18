News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'The monkey is finally off our back!'

'The monkey is finally off our back!'

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 18, 2023 12:58 IST
IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates with Hardik Pandya after taking a wicket during the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday, September 17, 2023. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

Yuvraj Singh is delighted with India's thumping victory against Sri Lanka in Sunday's Asia Cup final.

Mohammed Siraj registered sensational figures of 6/21 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50 in 15.2 overs before India raced to victory in 6.1 overs.

For Yuvraj, it was the perfect payback for a similar thrashing India had received at Sri Lanka's hands in the Coca-Cola Champions Trophy final in Sharjah on October 29, 2000.

In that game, Sri Lanka had amassed 299/5 in 50 overs thanks to Sanath Jayasuriya's swashbuckling 189 from 161 balls. In reply, India's batting line-up featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj and Vinod Kambli suffered an inexplicable collapse as they were bundled out for 54 in 26.3 overs, with Chaminda Vaas taking 5/14.

Robin Singh, who made 11, was the only batter to score in double digits.

'The monkey is finally off our back!' Yuvraj exclaimed on X. '23 years ago team India was all out for only 54 against #SriLanka in Sharjah.'

'Congratulations boys on a dominating performance in the #AsiaCup! Looking forward to this form being carried thru to the #WorldCup.'

