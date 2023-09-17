You get what's in your destiny: Siraj after six-star show

IMAGE: India's Mohammed Siraj picked four wickets in the fourth over to completely derail the Sri Lankan innings in the Asia Cup final in Colombo on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Mohammed Siraj ran through the Sri Lanka top-order in a dazzling in a superb performance in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka called it right at the toss, and chose to bat first but the home team batters hardly got a feel of the ball against some stinging bowling of Siraj.

In overcast conditions, the ball swung both ways and after Jasprit Bumrah took out opener Kusal Perera for a duck, it was all Siraj thereafter.

He picked four wickets in the fourth over of the game. He had Pathum Nissanka caught at point off the very first ball of the over. He followed it up with wickets of Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka off the third and fourth balls of the over respectively. Samarawickrama was trapped lbw, while Asalanka was caught in the covers.

Off the final delivery, he had Dhananjaya de Silva caught behind.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates on picking his 5th wicket. Photograph: ICCX

At the innings break, talking of his magical spell, Siraj said: "Feels like a dream. Last time I did the same against Sri Lanka at Trivandrum. Got four wickets early, couldn't get the five-for. Realised you get what's in your destiny. Did not try too much today.

"I have always looked for swing in white-ball cricket. Did not find much in the previous games. But today it was swinging, and I got more wickets with the outswinger. Wanted to make the batters drive. If you are not going for wickets, you will be successful on this pitch. It was about sticking to one line and hit the same area. I'm so happy with my performance and this is a dream come true for me," he added.

He followed up this magical over with another wicket. He cleaned up Dasun Shanaka in his very next over.