Biggest win for India in ODIs... check out all the records!

IMAGE: During the Asia Cup final in Colombo, records tumbled at the R Premadasa Stadium. Photograph: BCCI/X

India ended a five-year wait to lift the Asia Cup trophy with a crushing win over Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

In front of a packed stadium, record-breaking Mohammed Siraj bowled a magical spell as the Rohit Sharma-led side bowled out the opposition for just 50. A target which India chased down in just 6.1 overs. As India bagged their eighth Asia Cup title, records tumbled at the Premadasa Stadium.

While Siraj broke a hoard of records, here’s a list of the records that were broken and set during the Asia Cup final on Sunday.

- Sri Lanka registered its lowest ODI score against India after the fall of its fifth wicket (12 for 5).

- At 12 for 6, Lanka recorded the lowest ODI score at the fall of the sixth wicket by an ICC full-member nation.

- India grabbed six wickets in the opening ten overs of the contest, which is the most for the side in the format till date.

- Siraj scalped his 50th ODI wicket in this game, which arrived in 1,002 deliveries, the second fastest by any bowler in the format. The record is held by Ajantha Mendis (847 balls).

- Lanka's total score of 50 in this fixture is the lowest versus India in the format. Also, it is the lowest in any ODI final to date.

- It was only the second time in the competition's ODI history that the pacers held all ten wickets in a clash. The other instance also happened in this edition when Pakistan seamers achieved the feat against India in a washed out group match.

- Sri Lanka has became the full-member Asian side to be dismissed in the fewest overs of an ODI (15.2).

- Siraj's figures of 6 for 21 is the best by any bowler against Lanka in ODIs.

- India has become the only team to win an ODI final by ten wickets on two occasions, with the other being against Zimbabwe in Sharjah in 1998 (197 for 0).

- Siraj's figures are also the best by any Indian pacer in an ODI final, besides being the second best after Anil Kumble's 6 for 12 in the 1993 Hero Cup Final.

- It is also the biggest ODI win for the Indians in terms of balls to spare (263), besides also being the biggest in an ODI final.

- It is the briefest ODI involving India, with only 129 deliveries being bowled.