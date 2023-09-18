News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Axar's Injury: Will Ashwin Return?

Axar's Injury: Will Ashwin Return?

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 18, 2023 11:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma says Ravichandran Ashwin is part of his plans. Photograph: ANI
 

With left-arm spinner Axar Patel likely to miss the first two ODIs against Australia, India Captain Rohit Sharma suggested on Sunday that the door is left ajar for the entry of veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ahead of the ODI World Cup next month, India will face Australia in a three-match ODI series starting September 22.

India had included Washington Sundar for the Asia Cup final as the spin all-rounder alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

'Everyone is in the line with spin bowling all-rounders -- Ashwin as well,' Rohit said at the post-match media interaction. 'I have been speaking to him on the phone. So he is very much in the line so is Washi, we want those guys who can do the job with bat and ball as well.'

'He (Washington) was cricket-fit because he was part of the Asian Games camp (in Bengaluru). I have been very clear with players about their roles. Everyone is in the loop,' Rohit added.

Ashwin was not selected for the Asia Cup nor has been included in the World Cup squad. The final World Cup squad cut-off date for teams is September 28, with any replacements after this date requiring the ICC's approval.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
You get what's in your destiny: Siraj
You get what's in your destiny: Siraj
Rohit gives update on Axar, Shreyas
Rohit gives update on Axar, Shreyas
'All captains take a lot of pride, I'm no different'
'All captains take a lot of pride, I'm no different'
Dada, Didi At Real Madrid Home
Dada, Didi At Real Madrid Home
Short in duration, but big...: PM on spl Parl session
Short in duration, but big...: PM on spl Parl session
SA pacers Nortje, Magala doubtful for World Cup
SA pacers Nortje, Magala doubtful for World Cup
HDFC Bank stock anticipates $600 mn in inflows
HDFC Bank stock anticipates $600 mn in inflows

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

A day of records for Miyaan Siraj!

A day of records for Miyaan Siraj!

PIX Clinical India thrash Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup!

PIX Clinical India thrash Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances