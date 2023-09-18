Axar's Injury: Will Ashwin Return?

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma says Ravichandran Ashwin is part of his plans. Photograph: ANI

With left-arm spinner Axar Patel likely to miss the first two ODIs against Australia, India Captain Rohit Sharma suggested on Sunday that the door is left ajar for the entry of veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ahead of the ODI World Cup next month, India will face Australia in a three-match ODI series starting September 22.

India had included Washington Sundar for the Asia Cup final as the spin all-rounder alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

'Everyone is in the line with spin bowling all-rounders -- Ashwin as well,' Rohit said at the post-match media interaction. 'I have been speaking to him on the phone. So he is very much in the line so is Washi, we want those guys who can do the job with bat and ball as well.'

'He (Washington) was cricket-fit because he was part of the Asian Games camp (in Bengaluru). I have been very clear with players about their roles. Everyone is in the loop,' Rohit added.

Ashwin was not selected for the Asia Cup nor has been included in the World Cup squad. The final World Cup squad cut-off date for teams is September 28, with any replacements after this date requiring the ICC's approval.