Asia Cup final: A day of records for Miyaan Siraj!

Asia Cup final: A day of records for Miyaan Siraj!

By Rediff Cricket
September 17, 2023 18:53 IST
Mohammed Siraj broke a slew of records after picking 6 for 21 and helping India to the Asia Cup title on Sunday

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj broke a slew of records after picking 6 for 21 and helping India to the Asia Cup title on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

Mohammed Siraj tore into the Sri Lankan batting to take a six-wicket haul to have them all out for 50 and help India bag their 8th Asia Cup title in Colombo on Sunday.

The Indian swing master broke a few records en route this dream performance in a title-winning effort.

- Siraj's 6 for 21 off 7 overs are the best bowling figures in Asia Cup history for India.

- Siraj's 6 for 21 best figures for a fast bowler in Asia Cup. Aaqib Javed's 5 for 19 against India at Sharjah in 1995 was the previous best,

- He completed a five-for off merely 16 balls, equalling the world record for the quickest five-for. Sri Lanka’s Chaminda Vaas is the other bowler who had picked five wickets against Bangladesh off merely 16 balls in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2003.

- Siraj became only the fourth bowler in ODI history to take four wickets in an over.

- Siraj's 6 for 21 is the best figures against Sri Lanka in an ODI, surpassing Waqar Younis's 6/26 in Sharjah in 1990.

- Siraj's effort is also the 4th best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in ODIs.

- Siraj became the first Indian to take 4 wickets in an over in ODIs.

- Siraj's figures are also the best by any Indian pacer in an ODI final, besides being the second best after Anil Kumble's 6 for 12 in the 1993 Hero Cup Final.

- Siraj scalped his 50th ODI wicket in this game, which arrived in 1,002 deliveries, the second fastest by any bowler in the format. The record is held by Ajantha Mendis (847 balls).

- Siraj is only the second bowler after Mendis to take a six-for in an Asia Cup ODI.

- Siraj is only the second man after Ashish Nehra to grab a six-for in an ODI versus Lanka.

Rediff Cricket
