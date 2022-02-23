News
Pak legend cheers Kohli on to hit ton

By Rediff Cricket
February 23, 2022 15:22 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli scored his 30th fifty in the second T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata, February 18, 2022. It was his first fifty since the 57 against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on October 24, 2021. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Virat Kohli's fan base is inexhaustible with another fan coming to the fore on Wednesday.

It's been a while since Kohli has hit a century and while cricket fans are desperate to see him hit a ton, a special fan from Pakistan urged Kohli to get to the three figure mark soon.

 

'When a hundred comes out of your bat after a long time, it has a different taste. Come on @imVkohli can't wait anymore, just waiting. #ViratKohli GOAT,' retired Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar tweeted.

Kohli scored his 30th fifty in the second T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Friday, February 18, 2022. It was his first since the 57 against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on October 24, 2021.

Kohli has been rested from the T20I series against Sri Lanka, but let's hope he heeds this special request from one of cricket's greats and hits a century when he returns for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka starting on March 4.

