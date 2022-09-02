Kinchit Shah loses game, but wins!

Hong Kong may have lost the game against India, but Mumbai-born diamantaire Kinchit Shah made the Asia Cup 2022 special for himself.

After the game, Kinchit got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend at the Dubai international stadium.

The lady looked completely taken aback by Kinchit's proposal and was heard repeatedly saying, 'I can't believe this'.

Earlier, when the cameras had focused on her and a friend -- probably the only two Hong Kong supporters in the stadium at the game -- one didn't know of her connection with Kinchit.

Video: ACC/Twitter

'Eventually, she went on to say, 'Of course.'