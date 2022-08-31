Asia Cup PIX: India vs Hong Kong

Images from the Asia Cup T20 match between India and Hong Kong in Dubai on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav plays the scoop shot for a six over the wicketkeeper during the Asia Cup T20 match at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Suryakumar Yadav's scintillating 26-ball 68 lifted a sedate India to 192 for two against Hong Kong, easily overshadowing Virat Kohli's fluent half-century in their Asia Cup match in Dubai on Wednesday.

On a two-paced wicket where the duo of Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul failed to convert their starts, Suryakumar showed how its done, with his wide range of shots at the Dubai International Stadium.



Suryakumar smashed Haroon Arshad for four sixes from five balls in the final over, which yielded India 26 runs, to race to his half-century from just 22 balls.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli congratulates Suryakumar Yadav on completing his half-century. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Having shown his intent in a 34-ball 35 against Pakistan on Sunday, Kohli notched his first International half-century since his 52 against the West Indies in Kolkata in February.



From 94/2 in 13 overs, the duo of Kohli and Suryakumar stepped up in style with the latter exhibiting his 360-degree batting.



The pair added 98 runs in an unbroken third-wicket partnership that came from just 42 balls. India stepped up in style in the final five overs, which got them 78 runs.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits a six. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter



As for the famed Indian top-order, Rahul, who is coming back from an injury layoff, looked out of sorts, even against the inexperienced rivals and consumed 39 balls for his 36.



Of his two sixes, one came off a free-hit as the Indian vice-captain struggled to break free, allowing pressure to mount on his skipper who was the first to get out, mistiming a slower one from Ayush Shukla.



Rohit departed for a 13-ball 21 but not before becoming the first to get past 3500 runs in T20Is. Rohit also got past 12000 runs as an opener in international cricket, the second fastest after Sachin Tendulkar.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav plays the scoop shot for a six over the wicketkeeper during the Asia Cup T20 match at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Under pressure to break free, Rahul eventually perished, sweeping a delivery outside off to get an edge and was caught behind the stumps.



That led to the arrival of Suryakumar at the crease, who took the Hong Kong bowlers to the cleaners in the company of Kohli, as the duo took India above 190.