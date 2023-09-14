News
'Why would India want to deliberately lose?'

By Rediff Cricket
September 14, 2023 08:13 IST
IMAGE: India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 game on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
 

Shoaib Akhtar slammed fans for accusing the Indian team of fixing the Asia Cup Super Four game against Sri Lanka.

India pulled off a hard-fought victory over the Lankans on a tricky surface that favoured spinners with Kuldeep Yadav starring with a four-wicket haul.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Shoaib stated that many fans called him after the match, alleging that the Indian team 'fixed the game' and were trying to lose the match deliberately.

'I don't know what you guys are doing. I am getting memes and messages saying "India have fixed the game", that they are losing deliberately in order to eliminate Pakistan. Are you alright?' the retired Pakistan pacer asked

'They (Sri Lanka) are bowling their heart out. (Dunith) Wellalalge and (Charith) Asalanka bowled their heart out.'

'You saw that 20-year-old kid? He scored 43 runs and took 5 wickets. I am getting phone calls from India and other countries, saying India were losing deliberately.'

'Why would they lose, tell me? They want to go through to the final. You end up making memes without any reason. It was a great fightback from India. The way Kuldeep played, it was massive. Look at Jasprit Bumrah, look at the fight while defending a small total,' Akhtar added.

India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs to book a place in the Asia Cup final on Sunday while Pakistan and Sri Lanka face off in a virtual semi-final on Thursday.

Rediff Cricket
