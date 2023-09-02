Asia Cup: Ishan Kishan-Hardik Pandya put up record stand against Pakistan

IMAGE: After losing the top four early, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya put up a record-partnership. Photograph: ICC/X (formerly Twitter)

Young Ishan Kishan along with Hardik Pandya pulled the Indian team out of a tough situation to register a record stand against Pakistan during their Asia Cup encounter on Saturday.

The pair registered the highest partnership for the fifth-wicket or below for India against Pakistan.

Opting to bat first in their high-voltage Asia Cup opener, the Rohit Sharma-led side found themselves in early trouble as Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheaply.

With the Men in Blue reduced to 66/4 in 15 overs, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya stitched together a record stand. The duo frustrated the Pakistan bowlers to put up 138 off 141.

The partnership ended with Kishan falling after a solid 82 off 81. The young-wicketkeeper batter, who rose to the occasion with an important knock, struck nine fours and two sixes.

Prior to Kishan and Hardik’s stand against Pakistan at Kandy, the highest partnership by an Indian pair for the fifth-wicket was between current India coach Rahul Dravid and Mohammed Kaif. The pair had put up a 135-run partnership in 2005 in Nagpur against Pakistan.

The highest-partnership between India and Pakistan is still the 142-run stand between Imran Khan and Javed Miandad at Nagpur in 1987.

On Saturday, Kishan fell for an 81-ball 82 and all rounder Hardik was dismissed after a solid 90-ball 87. Hardik top-scored for the side in their blockbuster clash.