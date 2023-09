IMAGE: Virat Kohli practices just before the start of the India-Pakistan match in Pallekele on Saturday. Photographs: BCCI/Twitter

India take on Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 opener in Pallekele on Saturday.

Although overcast, rains are expected to stay away from the venue as the two teams play each in what is expected to be a mouth-watering clash.

And India's talisman Virat Kohli looks sharp and in all readiness just before the big game.

Young wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan is also all focus before India and Pakistan cricketers put on an entertaining evening of ODI cricket in Pallekele.