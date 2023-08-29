News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India Prepares For Pakistan Game

India Prepares For Pakistan Game

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 29, 2023 18:52 IST
The Indian cricket team got down to business ahead of the Asia Cup starting on Wednesday, August 30.

'Prep mode on, energy levels high, getting into the groove in Alur. #TeamIndia #AsiaCup2023,' BCCI captioned the video posted on its X handle.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya were seen tonking the ball around in the nets as were recovering K L Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

Rahul, who has been ruled out of India's opening two matches of the tournament, was seen practising with his wicket-keeping gloves.

 
ISEE: Team India in prep mode ahead of the Asia Cup. Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

 

Also putting their backs to the test were Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna who returned from injuries in the T20I series against Ireland. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur also turned their arms in the nets.

India begin their campaign against Pakistan on Saturday, September 2.

'I was in excruciating pain'
SEE: 'Good vibes' only for Rishabh Pant
When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023
How Dhoni gifted Kohli a world-class bowling lineup
Langur mimics to scare off monkeys during G20 meet
Chhetri's break opens door for Manvir at King's Cup
Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

