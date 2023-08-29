News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'I was in excruciating pain'

'I was in excruciating pain'

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 29, 2023 12:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer is a possible solution to India's number four dilemma -- he has played 20 innings at the position scoring 805 runs at an average of 47.35. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyas Iyer/Twitter
 

'I'm happy being where I am. I'm ticking all the boxes day by day,' says Shreyas Iyer.

'In terms of preparation, I had fantastic two days of practice with the boys and also it was competitive. So happy to be here right now and embracing each and every moment,' Iyer tells BCCI.

Iyer has been included in India's Asia Cup team, marking his return to competitive cricket for the first time since March 2023.

He is a possible solution to India's number four dilemma, having played 20 innings at the position scoring 805 runs at an average of 47.35.

'For me it is important for me to be in the present and do my routines right,' Iyer says.

'I don't want to think about what is going to happen beyond and what has happened in the past,' he adds,

The Mumbai batter missed a part of the Ahmedabad Test against Australia due to a bulging slipped disc. He then underwent surgery in London in May and was at the NCA thereafter for rehabilitation.

'To be precise, I had this nerve compression, basically this slipped disc which was compressing the nerve and the pain was going all the way down to the bottom of my tiny toe. And it was horrendous, at that point of time, and I was in excruciating pain,' explains Iyer.

'As a professional athlete, it is tough when the pain is not subsiding. Thankfully, I had a great set of friends around me and support staff and also my family,' adds Iyer.

'So they were the ones who calmed me down in this situation. I was panicking, but patience is the key at this point of time especially.'

'I'm truly happy to be where I am right now, because I never imagined that I would recover so fast.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Like Kohli, Bumrah, Varma's New Look?
Like Kohli, Bumrah, Varma's New Look?
Now I understand emotions of seniors in 2011 WC: Kohli
Now I understand emotions of seniors in 2011 WC: Kohli
Why is Sky unable to crack the code in ODIs?
Why is Sky unable to crack the code in ODIs?
Identify The Dishes In An Onam Sadhya
Identify The Dishes In An Onam Sadhya
How The Stars Dress Up For Onam
How The Stars Dress Up For Onam
SEE: 'Good vibes' only for Rishabh Pant
SEE: 'Good vibes' only for Rishabh Pant
'No one wants to see a serial for 7 yrs'
'No one wants to see a serial for 7 yrs'

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

More injury woes for Sri Lanka ahead of Asia Cup

More injury woes for Sri Lanka ahead of Asia Cup

Two months of trial by fire for captain Rohit Sharma

Two months of trial by fire for captain Rohit Sharma

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances