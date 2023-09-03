Kohli's wicket was very important: Afridi

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli during the Asia Cup 2023 match in Pallekele on Saturday. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council/X

Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi called India's senior pro Virat Kohli 'the backbone of the Indian team' and emphasized the importance of his wicket during the Asia Cup 2023 match in Pallekele on Saturday.

Afridi ripped apart India's batting line-up as he took 4/35 to bowl them out for 266 in 48.5 overs before the match was abandoned due to rain.



Left-arm pacer Afridi claimed the big wickets of India captain Rohit Sharma and batting mainstay Virat Kohli, both of whom perished to incoming deliveries.



"His wicket was very important for the team. Virat Kohli is the backbone of the Indian team our plan was to bowl in the channel and it worked," Shaheen said in the video posted by Pakistan Cricket Board on X.



He dented India in the latter over with the key wicket of the well-set Hardik Pandya, who had top-scored with 87, putting on 138 runs for the fifth wicket with Ishan Kishan, who stroked 82. He also dismissed Ravindra Jadeja in the same over.



"After the big partnership, Hardik Pandya’s wicket was very crucial at that time. Had the match happened, the result was in our hands, but we can't do anything about the weather. Overall, our performance was good," Afridi added.