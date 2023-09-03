News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passes away

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passes away

September 03, 2023 12:31 IST
IMAGE: Heath Streak, who represented Zimbabwe in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs, battled with cancer for a long time. Photograph: ANI

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passed away in the early hours of Sunday.

The 49-year-old, who represented Zimbabwe in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs, battled with cancer for a long time.

 

"In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again," his wife Nadine said on Facebook.

"RIP Legend," said former Zimbabwe pacer Henry Olonga on Instagram.

