IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates completing his century against Pakistan during the Asia Cup Super Fours match in Colombo on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/Instagram

India's batting great Virat Kohli continued his impressive record against Pakistan as he slammed a century to power his team to a massive 228-run victory in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match in Colombo on Monday.

Kohli, who slammed his 47th ODI century, became the fastest batter to score 13,000 runs in ODIs, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record. While Kohli took 267 innings to cross the landmark, Tendulkar took 321 innings to get there.



Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma hailed Kohli for his splendid knock.



"The kind of start by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill and the way Virat Kohli and K L Rahul capitalized, great performance by India. Virat Kohli has shown again why he is called great. This is a great moment, today he completed 13000 runs (ODI)...he showed that he is still the fittest player in the Indian cricket team," Rajkumar Sharma told ANI.



"This is a very big moment, today he completed 13000 runs, so I would like to congratulate him. The way he scored runs for his team and accelerated his innings was amazing. Especially against Pakistan, Virat plays really well and with this knock, he has shown he is a champion player," he added.



Sharma believes that India are one of the top favourites for the World Cup courtesy of their well balanced team.



"India is a strong contender in the World Cup and I believe this is a great and balanced team," he stated.