News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Rain likely to stay away

Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Rain likely to stay away

Last updated on: September 02, 2023 12:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The weather for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match, in Pallekele, has improved considerably. Photograph: ANI/X

In a big relief for cricket fans worldwide, the weather for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match, to be held later on Saturday in Pallekele, has improved considerably.

 

As per the latest forecast, the chances of rain disrupting the match have decreased considerably, even though overhead conditions are likely to be overcast throughout the game.

There is only a 15-19 percent forecast of rain during the match, according to weather.com.

India take on Pakistan in their Asia Cup opening match at the Pallekele International Cricket stadium

The local fans in Pallekele are also excited about the improvement in the weather.

"Weather is very good, weather is clear and there is 99 percent chance of India winning the game. We hope to see the match," a local resident told ANI.

The two teams went through their practice sessions on Friday without any rain disruption.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
India-Pakistan Match Ups To Look Out For
India-Pakistan Match Ups To Look Out For
India Vs Pakistan: 5 Most Memorable ODIs
India Vs Pakistan: 5 Most Memorable ODIs
'This is the strongest Indian team since 2011'
'This is the strongest Indian team since 2011'
PHOTOS: Djokovic's great escape at US Open!
PHOTOS: Djokovic's great escape at US Open!
Rig Veda, 'Magna Carta' to be exhibited at G20 summit
Rig Veda, 'Magna Carta' to be exhibited at G20 summit
SEE: Now, A Pro Govinda League!
SEE: Now, A Pro Govinda League!
Modi-Biden bilateral meet on Sept 8 ahead of G20 meet
Modi-Biden bilateral meet on Sept 8 ahead of G20 meet

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

SEE: What Happened When Kohli, Rauf Met

SEE: What Happened When Kohli, Rauf Met

Will These Young 'Uns Shine On Saturday?

Will These Young 'Uns Shine On Saturday?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances