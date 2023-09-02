Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Rain likely to stay away

IMAGE: The weather for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match, in Pallekele, has improved considerably. Photograph: ANI/X

In a big relief for cricket fans worldwide, the weather for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match, to be held later on Saturday in Pallekele, has improved considerably.

As per the latest forecast, the chances of rain disrupting the match have decreased considerably, even though overhead conditions are likely to be overcast throughout the game.



There is only a 15-19 percent forecast of rain during the match, according to weather.com.



India take on Pakistan in their Asia Cup opening match at the Pallekele International Cricket stadium



The local fans in Pallekele are also excited about the improvement in the weather.



"Weather is very good, weather is clear and there is 99 percent chance of India winning the game. We hope to see the match," a local resident told ANI.



The two teams went through their practice sessions on Friday without any rain disruption.