India-Pakistan Match Ups To Look Out For

IMAGE: India open their Asia Cup with a blockbuster game against Pakistan In Pallekele, Kandy, Sri Lanka, on Saturday, September 2, 2023. All Photographs: Reuters

Who will win these match-ups in Saturday's marquee clash?

Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi

The Indian openers face a tough task against Pakistan's left-handed pacer. Shaheen Afridi will be a huge threat the Indian top order has to battle past.

A lot will ride on Shaheen's opening spell, but Rohit is known to be a big ticket player. And that's what makes this match-up a crucial one in the game.

If Rohit survives the early threat, it'll be a big tick for his side. But this is not a T20 contest. A 50 over game means Rohit won't be done with Shaheen soon.

The ball coming into the right-hander after pitching outside off is the biggest concern for the Indian batters. The winner of this contest could determine the tide of the game. An early wicket or a strong opening partnership?

Babar Azam vs Jasprit Bumrah

The Pakistan skipper is in roaring form and Bumrah has just made a strong comeback from injury.

After he hammered a blistering 131-ball 151 in the tournament opener, the Indian bowlers will be wary of the Babar threat. But that knock came against minnows Nepal. Up next for Babar will be the strong Indian bowling line-up led by Bumrah.

The last time the two met, Babar won the contest without breaking a sweat. The Pakistan skipper hammered Bumrah en route to a 10 wicket win in the T20 World Cup 2021 game in Dubai. But will Saturday's story unfold the same way?

A year ago, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar successfully dismissed the Babar threat in the T20 World Cup 2022 game in Australia. Can Bumrah do likewise or will the Pakistan skipper once again crush the Indian bowlers?

Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf

Kohli marked a return to form a year ago when he hammered a memorable knock against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 match in Australia. A repeat on the cards? Well the star batter and his millions of fans around the world will certainly hope so.

Kohli will have to glide past Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan first. He will draw confidence from his previous meeting against Rauf when he hammered the bowler for consecutive sixes.

With both players in good form, who will win this battle? Kohli's explosive batting or Rauf's sizzling pace?

Kuldeep Yadav vs Iftikhar Ahmed

The left-arm spinner will look to remove the explosive Ahmed early. Heading into the contest, Ahmed will be confident on the back of an unbeaten 109 off 71 in Multan on Tuesday.

But playing against Nepal and against the Indian line-up is a different ball game.

Ahmed shoulders the middle-order responsibility to the tee. Kuldeep will look to bring out all his variations to remove Iftikhar early and deal Pakistan a big blow.

Mohammed Rizwan vs Pacers

Rizwan has a strong record against India and he is a batter the Men in Blue will be eager to dismiss early.

Rizwan has yet to play India in the 50 over format. The Pakistan batter has hammered 197 against India in four matches -- all T20I games.

Rizwan has lost his wicket thrice against India and pacers have been the key. In the previous Asia Cup encounter, Hardik Pandya was his nemesis. Can the Pakistan wicket-keeper- batter dodge India's pacers on Saturday?

Before signing off, let's not forget the battle between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

Not a head-to-head, but no India-Pakistan contest is complete without a conversation around Kohli and Azam. One of the greatest to have graced the sport and another emerging superstar who is currently on top.

Kohli has bounced back to form, but Babar's explosive batting seen in the first Asia Cup Game makes him the batter to watch on Saturday.

Which player will have more of an impact on Saturday? A mouthwatering battle set to unfold.