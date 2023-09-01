India vs Pakistan: 'This is the strongest Indian team since 2011'

IMAGE: The former Indian cricketer backed India as the favourites of the blockbuster clash against Pakistan. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The wait is almost over for the highly-awaited India vs Pakistan Asia Cup contest. Ahead of the blockbuster clash, former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri backed the Indian team to emerge victorious over their arch-rivals.

Though the former Indian coach said Rohit Sharma’s side are the favourites, Shastri believes Pakistan cannot be taken lightly. The former cricketer added that the World No. 1 team has narrowed the gap between the arch-rivals in the past six-seven years.

On the eve of the match, Shastri said to ESPNCricinfo, “I would say India start as favourites. This is their strongest team since 2011, this mix of players. And a captain who is seasoned, who understands the terrain better than most.

"Having said that, Pakistan have narrowed the gap. Seven-eight years (ago), there was a gap if you looked at the strength of both teams and man-to-man. But Pakistan have narrowed it down. They are a very good side, so you have to be on top of your game," the former India coach added.

Talking about the magnitude and pressures of dealing with an India-Pakistan match, Shastri added that the key to victory is being calm and treating it as just another game.

IMAGE: Shastri added that Pakistan have narrowed the gap between the two nations in the past few years. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

"That's what's important, keeping calm and treating it as just another game. And not overhype it in your mind that makes you think differently. Your game has to be the same as it would be in any other game. But because of that subconscious pressure, it's the mentally tough guys who normally get it right," stated Shastri.

"When you look at the mix of players on either side, they are fabulous. And it will be a spectacle. In an India-Pakistan game, it is about who handles pressure better, who is calmer, whose thought process is clear. Those are the guys who will come through in those big occasions," Shastri added.

Furthermore, Shastri added that more than form it was the ability to deal with the pressure of an India-Pakistan match which would influence the outcome of the match.

"And never go by form before an India-Pakistan game, because the tough-minded, mentally strong guys might not have done much six months back, but come the India-Pakistan game, they will come (to the fore). They know the importance of that game, they know where it can catapult them if they do well. Their juices will be fired up," signed off the former India coach.