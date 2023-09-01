Will These Young 'Uns Shine On Saturday?

The emergence of these young talents from India and Pakistan presents an exciting glimpse into the future of the subcontinent's cricket.

India's Emerging Gems Ready to Sparkle

Shubman Gill

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram

The 23-year-old right-hander has made a resounding impact with his performances in the IPL. His elegant batting style, impeccable timing, and ability to accelerate in ODIs have marked him as a key player for India's cricketing horizon.

In 27 ODIs, Gill has scored 1,437 runs at an average of 62.48, including 4 centuries and 6 fifties.

He is the youngest batter to hit a double ODI century (against New Zealand).

Gill's adaptability to different conditions and his impeccable technique make him a force to reckon with.

Ishan Kishan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/X

The 25-year-old left-hander stands out with his explosive strokeplay. His impressive IPL journey with the Mumbai Indians and his significant role in India's limited overs squads have showcased his prowess. With K L Rahul's limited availability, Ishan's versatility as a wicket-keeper-batsman becomes crucial.

His success as an opener, coupled with his recent performances in challenging conditions against the West Indies, adds to his credentials.

His knack for aggressive batting and improved wicket-keeping skills make him a valuable asset in various batting positions.

Tilak Varma

Photograph: BCCI/X

A surprise inclusion in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2023.

The 20 year old made his debut in T20Is on the West Indies tour, scoring one fifty and an unbeaten 49, and finished as the highest run-getter in the five-T20I series. His ability to handle both spin and pace admirably positions him as a future game-changer.

While the competition for spots is fierce, Varma's T20 prowess and adaptability could see him making a significant impact, especially if given a chance against Pakistan.

Pakistan's Rising Stars Ready to Illuminate

Naseem Shah

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

The 20-year-old fast bowler's Test heroics and standout performance in the Lanka Premier League 2023 have stamped his authority.

Despite mixed results against India, Naseem's ability to dismantle batting line-ups on spin-friendly pitches is a trait to watch out for.

With a budding limited overs career, his ability to generate pace and movement could prove crucial for Pakistan's fortunes.

Shaheen Afridi

Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

His memorable display against the Indian top order in the T20 2021 World Cup showcased his potency.

Just 23, Shaheen's skill set and determination hint at him being a worthy heir to the incomparable Wasim Akram.

Mohammad Haris

Photograph: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

His recent successes, including leading Pakistan A to victory over India A in the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup and crucial contributions in T20 leagues, highlight his potential.

While his ODI start has been modest, 22-year-old Haris's recent performances underscore his determination to rise.